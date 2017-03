MOSCOW, March 17 Russian Industry Minister Denis Manturov said on Monday he favoured the idea of providing state support to indebted coal and steel group Mechel.

"It makes no sense in bankrupting Mechel today," Manturov told reporters in Moscow. "It will be far more effective to provide state support." (Reporting by Svetlana Burmistrova; Writing by Polina Devitt, editing by Elizabeth Piper)