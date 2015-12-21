(Adds comment from source in Sberbank, context)

MOSCOW Dec 21 Indebted Russian coal and steel producer Mechel has moved a step closer to a debt restructuring deal with a key lender as its coal subsidiary Southern Kuzbass reached a settlement agreement with Sberbank , the miner said.

Mechel, controlled by businessman Igor Zyuzin, had to delay its debt repayments after a decline in coal and steel prices halted its strategy of borrowing heavily to finance investments.

"This is the first step as part of the agreement reached to implement the conditions of Mechel's debt restructuring with Sberbank," Mechel's spokeswoman Ekaterina Videman told Reuters on Monday.

In the future, the two sides should reach agreements on restructuring other debts of the group and fulfil certain conditions, Mechel added.

Sberbank is the last large Russian creditor of Mechel with which the miner is yet to agree restructuring terms. Mechel has said a final agreement could be reached by early March.

Sberbank, Russia's largest lender, is ready to restructure Mechel's debt if the miner fulfils certain conditions, a source close to the lender told Reuters on Monday.

"One of these conditions is repayment of part of Mechel's debt to Sberbank," the source said, adding that Sberbank required that less than half of Mechel's debt to the lender be repaid and that the time frame for the repayment was still under discussion.

Mechel's total debt to Sberbank is 83.6 billion roubles ($1.2 billion), the company said previously.

The source did not disclose other conditions Sberbank was seeking be fulfilled.

Sberbank's press service said the settlement out of court with Southern Kuzbass was the first step of a "difficult process for Mechel's debt restructuring but a wide range of conditions are still to be fulfilled for its completion."

