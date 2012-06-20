MOSCOW, June 20 Russian steel and coal miner Mechel said on Wednesday its first quarter net profit declined 29 percent on the year to $218 million, as steel and coal prices on the global market remained volatile.

Analysts forecast the company to report a net profit of $127 million, down from a year-earlier net of $309 million on the back of sluggish coal market.

The company said its revenue rose to $3 billion from $2.93 billion a year ago.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) dropped to $463 million from $567 million a year ago.

Mechel's debt, which stood at $9.9 billion at the end of last year decreased to $9.6 billion as of March 31. (Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Lidia Kelly)