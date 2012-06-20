MOSCOW, June 20 Russian steel and coal miner
Mechel said on Wednesday its first quarter net
profit declined 29 percent on the year to $218 million, as steel
and coal prices on the global market remained volatile.
Analysts forecast the company to report a net profit of $127
million, down from a year-earlier net of $309 million on the
back of sluggish coal market.
The company said its revenue rose to $3 billion from $2.93
billion a year ago.
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) dropped to $463 million from $567 million
a year ago.
Mechel's debt, which stood at $9.9 billion at the end of
last year decreased to $9.6 billion as of March 31.
(Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Lidia Kelly)