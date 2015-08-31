MOSCOW Aug 31 Russian miner Mechel has signed a debt-restructuring deal worth $1.4 billion and 33.7 billion roubles ($506.38 million) with its largest creditor, Gazprombank, the company said on Monday.

"The loan agreements set the grace period on the body of the loan until April 2017 with repayment to be made in monthly instalments until April 2020," Mechel said in a statement.

"Interest payments exceeding 8.75% will be capitalized," it said, adding that the agreement was subject to approval by Mechel's board of directors and a meeting of its shareholders. ($1 = 66.5510 roubles) (Reporting by Svetlana Burmistrova,; Writing by Jack Stubbs)