Dialog Semi slump, banks weigh on European shares; volatility up
* Autogrill rallies as spin-off move fuels M&A chatter (Adds details, closing prices)
MOSCOW Feb 4 Russian miner Mechel said on Thursday it had reached debt restructuring agreements with its major creditors and it would ask shareholders to approve the decision at an extraordinary general meeting on March 4.
As part of the agreements, the maturity on its debts will be extended until 2017, the company said in a letter to shareholders seen by Reuters. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Adrian Croft)
* Autogrill rallies as spin-off move fuels M&A chatter (Adds details, closing prices)
* Co, Healthx collaborating to integrate co's shopping, enrollment and engagement solutions with Healthx's portal technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: