BRIEF-Weyerhaeuser Q4 earnings per share $0.73
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
MOSCOW May 5 Russia's indebted coal and steel producer Mechel said on Thursday it planned to restructure 17, 18 and 19 series of its rouble bonds with a total nominal value of 15 billion roubles ($229 million).
Mechel will propose changing the current payment schedule and the order of determining the coupon rate for future periods, it said in a statement. ($1 = 65.5980 roubles) (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova and Yelena Orekhova; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 Sibanye Gold Ltd said it might tap shareholders for up to $1.3 billion to partly fund a $2.2 billion takeover of Stillwater Mining Co, the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium.
* NuGen project too big for Toshiba to help shoulder now -sources