MOSCOW May 5 Russia's indebted coal and steel producer Mechel said on Thursday it planned to restructure 17, 18 and 19 series of its rouble bonds with a total nominal value of 15 billion roubles ($229 million).

Mechel will propose changing the current payment schedule and the order of determining the coupon rate for future periods, it said in a statement. ($1 = 65.5980 roubles) (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova and Yelena Orekhova; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)