MOSCOW Oct 15 Russia's New-York-listed steel and coal miner Mechel said on Tuesday it had obtained 24 billion roubles ($773.56 million) in several credit lines from Russia's largest lender Sberbank.

The five-year credit lines, with a grace period of three years, were obtained for Mechel's Southern Kuzbass Coal Company exclusively to refinance the group's short-term debt, Mechel said in a statement. ($1 = 31.0252 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; editing by Megan Davies)