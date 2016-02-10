BRIEF-Buffett-Backed 3G Capital weighing bid for Panera Bread- NY Post, citing sources
April 11 Buffett-backed Private Equity Firm 3G Capital Weighing Bid For Panera Bread - NY Post, citing sources Source text : http://nyp.st/2p0VVNJ
MOSCOW Feb 10 The Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant (ChMK), a unit of Russia's debt-ridden steel maker Mechel , has signed loan agreements with Sberbank worth 82.6 billion roubles ($1 billion), it said in a disclosure statement.
($1 = 78.9400 roubles) (Reporting by Anton Zverev; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Katya Golubkova)
April 11 Buffett-backed Private Equity Firm 3G Capital Weighing Bid For Panera Bread - NY Post, citing sources Source text : http://nyp.st/2p0VVNJ
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 10 Alabama Governor Robert Bentley resigned on Monday after pleading guilty to two misdemeanors related to campaign finance violations and linked to his relationship with a former adviser, ending a year-long scandal that has enveloped the state's government.