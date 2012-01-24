UPDATE 2-Mongolia agrees $5.5 bln economic bailout plan with IMF, others
* Asian Development Bank, World Bank, others to give up to $3 bln
MOSCOW Jan 24 Russian coking coal and steel producer Mechel said on Tueday that last year's sales of coking coal concentrate rose 9 percent from 2010 to 12.52 million tonnes.
The company also said steel output was up 1 pct year-on-year at 6.12 million tonnes.
Iron ore concentrate sales in the period were 4.40 million tonnes, compared to 4.39 million tonnes in 2010. (Reporting By Alfred Kueppers; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)
MUNICH, Feb 19 Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif, pointing to Sunni Islamist militants in Syria fighting against its allies in Damascus, told the Munich Security Conference that the use of chemical weapons can never be condoned.
ULAANBAATAR, Feb 19 Mongolia has agreed with the International Monetary Fund and other partners for a $5.5 billion economic stabilization package, according to a statement from the IMF on Sunday.