MOSCOW Jan 24 Russian coking coal and steel producer Mechel said on Tueday that last year's sales of coking coal concentrate rose 9 percent from 2010 to 12.52 million tonnes.

The company also said steel output was up 1 pct year-on-year at 6.12 million tonnes.

Iron ore concentrate sales in the period were 4.40 million tonnes, compared to 4.39 million tonnes in 2010. (Reporting By Alfred Kueppers; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)