BRIEF-HNA Investment to swing to net loss in 2016
* Says it expects to swing to net loss of about 400-470 million yuan ($58.14-68.31 million) in 2016 versus net profit of 221.9 million yuan year ago
MOSCOW Dec 26 Russian metals and mining company Mechel says:
* Signed agreement with VTB extending the maturity of credit lines worth 70.2 billion roubles ($1.15 billion) until the first quarter of 2022.
* VTB has also agreed to extend the maturity of Mechel's trade financing, with an outstanding balance of 45 million euros ($47 million), until April 2022.
* The deal completes Mechel's debt restructuring process with Russian state banks.
* "The signing of these agreements with VTB Bank means that similar conditions on debt repayment to those we made with Gazprombank and Sberbank will now come into force," Mechel Chief Executive Oleg Korzhov said in a statement.
* "We can say that the extensive restructuring process with Russian state banks, which hold 67 percent of Mechel's debt, is complete."
* Mechel also hopes the deal will speed up its talks on debt restructuring with its international lenders. Further company coverage:
($1 = 60.8663 roubles)
($1 = 0.9565 euros) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom; editing by David Clarke)
BEIJING, Jan 25 Chinese commercial banks' non-performing loan (NPL) ratio stood at 1.74 percent at the end of 2016, basically flat from the end of the third quarter, the country's banking regulator said on Wednesday.
BRASILIA, Jan 25 Consumer confidence in Brazil rose in January as a surprise inflation drop allowed the central bank to cut interest rates more aggressively, easing the burden on debt-laden families, a private survey showed on Wednesday.