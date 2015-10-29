(Adds detail, Sberbank, Mechel comment)
MOSCOW Oct 29 Russian bank Gazprombank does not
plan to buy Mechel's debt to Sberbank since
the miner has agreed restructuring terms with its three main
creditors and deals are in their final stages, Gazprombank's
chairman said on Thursday.
Andrey Akimov, chairman of Gazprombank's management board,
told Reuters that Mechel would receive "a breather" for two
years by agreeing to the restructuring deals.
Mechel, which mainly produces coal and steel, has already
agreed restructuring terms with Gazprombank and another
important creditor, VTB, but there was no word of a
deal with Sberbank.
However, Sberbank said on Thursday it had not yet reached
final restructuring terms with Mechel.
Mechel, which employs 67,000 people, had to ask its lenders
to delay debt repayments after Russia's economic downturn and a
decline in coal and steel prices put an end to its strategy of
borrowing heavily to finance large investments.
Sberbank has filed several court cases against Mechel in
recent months. Mechel did not comment.
(Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin; Writing by Alexander Winning;
editing by Adrian Croft)