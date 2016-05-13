(Adds more CEO, CFO comments)

By Jack Stubbs

MOSCOW May 13 Indebted Russian coal and steel producer Mechel's core earnings jumped 54 percent year on year in 2015 due to increased returns on investments that previously threatened to sink the company.

The mining company, controlled by businessman Igor Zyuzin, borrowed heavily before Russia's economic crisis and has struggled to keep up repayments as demand for its products weakened alongside tumbling coal and steel prices.

Mechel reached agreements in principle to restructure $5.1 billion of debt with creditors including Russian lenders Sberbank, Gazprombank and VTB in February, but has since struggled to get approval from shareholders.

"Mechel's operational and financial results improved to a large extent due to the fact that our key projects whose implementation had caused our company's debt growth, are reaching target capacity utilization levels and increased returns on invested capital," said Chief Executive Oleg Korzhov.

Korzhov said Mechel still hoped to achieve a quorum of 50 percent of its minority shareholders' votes to approve the debt-restructuring deal, despite Zyuzin announcing on Thursday he had reduced his holding in the company by 12 percent.

Mechel's earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) totalled 45.73 billion roubles ($3.87 billion) in 2015, the company said in a statement.

Its net loss for the year totalled 115.16 billion roubles, compared with a loss of 132.7 billion roubles in 2014, largely due to foreign exchanges losses, Mechel said. Revenue increased 4 percent year-on-year to 253.14 billion roubles.

Fines and charges on its debt pile amounted to around 20 billion roubles, Chief Financial Officer Andrey Slivchenko said.

Along with other Russian steelmakers, Mechel has also been hit by a collapse in global steel prices, which plumbed 10-year lows in late 2015 and early 2016, as well as weaker demand for at home, undermined by Russia's deepening economic downturn.

Competitors Severstal and MMK reported core earnings down 53 percent and 39 percent year-on-year respectively for the first three months of the year.

But Korzhov said the market was improving.

"The strengthening of steelmaking commodity and steel markets which we currently observe enable us to confidently conduct our operations and sales with a view to the company's further development," he said.

Mechel's crude steel output increased 1 percent year-on-year to 4.3 million tonnes in 2015, while coal production rose 2 percent to 23.2 million tonnes.

($1 = 65.4555 roubles) (Editing by Polina Devitt and Mark Potter)