BRIEF-Greenbay Properties to increase equity raise to 2 bln rand
* Will increase amount of equity raise from R650 million (equivalent to approximately GBP40.5 million) to R2 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW Oct 14 Indebted Russian miner Mechel has narrowed its first-half net loss to $648 million compared with $2.1 billion loss for same period a year ago, the company said on Tuesday.
Mechel, a coal and steel producer, also said it was continuing to actively negotiate its $8.65-billion net debt restructuring with creditors. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Lidia Kelly)
* Sold its 38-percent stake in Estonian road construction company Trev-2 Group to Baltcap
CHICAGO, March 16 The Republican leadership in Washington says Obamacare is an imploding disaster. But if your income is low and your age is high, the real disaster is the repeal-and-replace healthcare reform bill on offer from U.S. President Donald Trump and House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan.