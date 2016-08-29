(Adds details, quotes, context)

MOSCOW Aug 29 Russian coal and steel producer Mechel said on Monday its first-half core earnings, or EBITDA, rose 9 percent year on year to 25.7 billion roubles ($395 million) thanks to price increases on its products.

Mechel said it is seeing weaker activity in the metals market but that is being offset by rises in spot prices for hard coking coal, which would enable it to remain profitable as a whole, although it did not say over what period.

"The beginning of spring brought a revival of steelmaking commodities export markets and the domestic steel market," Chief Executive Oleg Korzhov said in a statement.

"Product prices demonstrated growth compared to the lows reached at the end of last year and at the beginning of this year," he added.

Mechel's net profit for the first half of the year totalled 8.3 billion roubles, compared to a loss of 16.7 billion roubles a year earlier, the company said.

Its revenue was flat at 130.2 billion roubles.

The mining company, controlled by businessman Igor Zyuzin, has been in talks to restructure its debt to foreign banks after a similar deal was reached with Russian state lenders.

It did not provide any detail on these talks in the statement. Mechel borrowed heavily for expansion before weaker coal and steel prices prompted it to seek the debt restructuring.

Its net debt, excluding fines and penalties on overdue amounts, was at 444.8 billion roubles ($6.8 billion) at the end of June compared with 486.7 billion roubles at the end of 2015. ($1 = 65.1200 roubles)