BRIEF-Environmental Waste International Inc says settled lawsuit brought in July 2013 by former CEO, Stephen Simms
March 22 Environmental Waste International Inc :
MOSCOW, June 23 Indebted Russian miner Mechel narrowed its net loss in the first quarter to $273 million from a net loss of $585 million in the same period a year ago thanks to the rouble weakening, the company said on Tuesday.
Mechel, a coal and steel producer, also said that its first-quarter revenue was down 34 percent year-on-year at $1.1 billion, while earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) jumped by 145 percent to $211 million. (Reporting by Polina Devitt and Svetlana Burmistrova; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)
March 22 Environmental Waste International Inc :
* CEO Matthew Farrell's fy 2016 total compensation was $6.4 million - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2mVv2cG Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 22 A New York state judge on Wednesday ordered ExxonMobil Corp to work with New York's attorney general to recover lost emails from an account once used by U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson when he was the oil company's chief executive.