* Knighthead Capital Management urges Terraform Global to appoint Nils Larsen and Neal Goldman, to co's board - sec filing
MOSCOW Nov 29 Russian metals and mining giant Mechel posted a net loss of 2.8 billion roubles ($43 million) in the third quarter versus a profit of 8 billion roubles a quarter before, it said in a statement.
Mechel added that its third-quarter core earnings totalled 15.9 billion roubles, up slightly quarter-on-quarter from 15.7 billion roubles in the second quarter due to a recent uptick in prices for its products.
The company said its revenue slipped to 66.2 billion roubles, down from 68 billion in the previous quarter. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Katya Golubkova)
Jan 28 Toshiba Corp Chairman Shigenori Shiga is ready to step down to take responsibility for the huge write-downs looming over the Japanese group's U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the Nikkei business daily reported.
Jan 27 American Airlines Group Inc shares plunged on Friday after the company's release of its fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results, as mounting costs and growing wage pressures spooked investors.