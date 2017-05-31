MOSCOW May 31 Russian metals and mining giant Mechel said on Wednesday its net profit jumped to 13.9 billion roubles ($245 million) in the first quarter, compared to a profit of 312 million roubles in the same period last year.

Revenue increased 24 percent year-on-year to 77.4 billion roubles, while earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 22.8 billion roubles, up from 10 billion roubles a year ago.

Net debt, excluding fines and penalties on overdue amounts, totalled 458.9 billion roubles as of March 31, the company said, down from 469.2 billion roubles at the end of last year. ($1 = 56.7275 roubles) (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)