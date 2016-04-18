MOSCOW, April 18 Russia's indebted coal and steel producer Mechel said on Monday it had signed a debt restructuring deal with Sberbank, Russia's largest lender, totalling 30 billion roubles ($446.26 million) and $427 million.

Mechel's subsidiaries have already reached a settlement with Sberbank on restructuring of 13 billion roubles and $427 million, while the settlement regarding the debt of its Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant for 17 billion roubles is due to be completed shortly, Mechel said in a statement.

($1 = 67.2250 roubles) (Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin and Jack Stubbs; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)