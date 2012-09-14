MOSCOW, Sept 14 Russia's New-York-listed steel
and coal miner Mechel is looking to sell a 25
percent stake in its East Siberian Elga coal deposit to
South-East Asian investors, two sources familiar with the
discussions said on Friday.
"They are in active talks with companies from South-East
Asia (including) Japan, China and South Korea," one of the
sources told Reuters.
"They could either sell a stake (in it) or (sign) a stake
agreement, (which will bind) the company to sell its products at
a fixed price in exchange for receiving a credit line."
Mechel's spokeswoman declined to comment.
