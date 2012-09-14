(Adds quotes, context, background)
By Polina Devitt and Alexei Anishchuk
MOSCOW, Sept 14 Russia's New-York-listed steel
and coal miner Mechel is looking to sell a 25
percent stake in its East Siberian Elga coal deposit to
South-East Asian investors, two sources familiar with the
discussions said on Friday.
Mechel bought Elga coal deposit with proven reserves of 2.2
billion tonnes in 2008. Yakutugol, a subsidiary of
Mechel-Mining, holds a licence to develop Elga. Mechel planned
to invest a total of $2.87 billion in Elga until 2014.
Mechel-Mining has been planning an IPO since 2008, but it
has been postponed due to sluggish market conditions.
"They are in active talks with companies from South-East
Asia (including) Japan, China and South Korea," one of the
sources told Reuters.
"They could either sell a stake (in it) or (sign) a stake
agreement, (which will bind) the company to sell its products at
a fixed price in exchange for receiving a credit line."
Mechel's spokeswoman declined to comment.
Mechel has been actively partnering with companies from
Southeast Asia, with South-Korea's Posco
steel-making giant being one of the biggest consumers of
Mechel's coking coal.
Last week Mechel's chairman Igor Zyuzin met with POSCO CEO
Chung Joon-Yang at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC)
summit in Vladivostok to discuss "expanding mutual cooperation
for implementation of joint projects in the steel industry,
mining and logistics", according to the statement on the
company's website.
POSCO could not be immediately reached for comment.
DEBT BURDEN
Mechel reported a first half net profit of $208 in the first
quarter of 2012, down from $309 million a year ago, its mining
operations hit by weaker demand and lower prices.
Mechel heavily invested in the Elga coal deposit starting in
2008. Its debt stood at $9.6 billion as of March 31 and still
remains a major concern for investors.
Another source familiar with the deal said Mechel saw a
possible sale of an Elga stake as a way to pay down debts.
"At this stage they are looking for interested parties,"
said another source familiar with the talks. "It would be
interesting to see who would agree to buy this 25 percent."
In April, Mechel said that it had reached an agreement with
lenders to renegotiate debt covenants on its loans, but did not
provide the details.
Mechel's shares were up 11.47 percent outperforming a
broader MICEX index which was up 4.01 percent at 1257
GMT.
