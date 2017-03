MOSCOW, March 17 Moscow-traded shares in Russian steelmaker Mechel jumped on Monday after Industry Minister Denis Manturov said he supported the idea of providing state support to the indebted company.

Its shares were up 5.4 percent in Moscow by 1004 GMT after rising 6.2 percent, outperforming the broader index, which added 1.9 percent. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Polina Devitt, editing by Elizabeth Piper)