MOSCOW, Sept 9 Russian coal and steel producer
Mechel has signed a debt restructuring deal with the
country's second-largest state bank, VTB, leaving it
one step away from reaching an agreement with all three of its
main lenders.
The indebted miner has spent a year in talks over a
$6.8-billion debt restructuring with its three main lenders:
VTB, Gazprombank and Sberbank.
VTB has agreed to restructure Mechel debt worth 70 billion
roubles ($1 billion), the bank and the miner said on Wednesday.
Mechel, which employs 72,000 people, had to ask its lenders
to delay debt repayments after Russia's economic downturn and a
decline in coal and steel prices put an end to its strategy of
borrowing heavily to finance large investments.
The restructuring will also allow VTB to cut costs on
loan-loss provisions for Mechel's debt at a time when the bank's
profits have slumped.
"This restructuring will enable the company to service its
debt even in these times, which are difficult for the global
commodity market," Igor Zyuzin, Mechel's board chairman and
controlling shareholder, said in a statement.
The restructuring agreement gives Mechel a grace period on
debt repayments to VTB until April 2017 and states that
subsequent loan repayments will follow in monthly installments
until April 2020, VTB and Mechel added.
In late August, Mechel signed a similar debt-restructuring
deal worth $1.4 billion and 33.7 billion roubles ($506 million)
with Gazprombank.
The company is still in talks with Sberbank, Russia's
largest lender, to which it owed $1.3 billion as of mid-June.
Sberbank said on Wednesday it was yet to agree terms with
Mechel over its outstanding debt and was continuing legal
proceedings to recover money it is owed.
($1 = 68.0700 roubles)
(Reporting by Svetlana Burmistrova and Oksana Kobzeva; Writing
by Alexander Winning and Polina Devitt; Editing by Mark Potter)