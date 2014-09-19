MOSCOW, Sept 19 Russia's VTB bank sees applying to court as the only way to solve steelmaker Mechel's debt problems, RIA news agency quoted Andrei Kostin, the bank's chief executive, as saying on Friday.

Another news agency, Interfax, reported that Kostin said the bank, one of the main creditors of indebted Mechel, still wanted the firm's debt to be converted into equity, but the company did not support this plan as of now. (Reporting by Polina Devitt, editing by Elizabeth Piper)