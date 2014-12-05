MOSCOW Dec 5 VTB bank is seeking early repayment of 47 billion roubles ($874 million) of outstanding debt from troubled Russian miner Mechel, Russian news agencies reported from a court hearing on Friday.

Russia's Tass news agency quoted a Mechel representative in the courtroom as saying the company had received a claim to pay off the debt due to missing a deadline for paying part of it.

Mechel and VTB were not immediately available for comment.

Mechel, a coal and steel producer, has been in negotiations with creditors over restructuring its $8.65 billion net debt, two thirds of which is held by Russian banks Gazprombank, VTB and Sberbank.

Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev has said bankruptcy was the most likely scenario for Mechel.

(1 US dollar = 53.7890 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Mark Potter)