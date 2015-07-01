(Adds detail)

MOSCOW, July 1 Russian bank VTB said on Wednesday that miner Mechel had made all overdue loan repayments as agreed in a preliminary debt restructuring deal between the two companies.

VTB's press service added in a statement it planned to sign final agreements on the debt restructuring "within a month".

Controlled by businessman Igor Zyuzin, Mechel has been in discussions for months with its main lenders, including VTB, Sberbank and Gazprombank, over restructuring debts which at the end of last year were estimated to total $7 billion.

VTB's chief executive said in June that his bank had reached a preliminary agreement with Mechel on restructuring its debt and was ready to postpone some of the company's debt repayments until 2018-2019. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by David Evans)