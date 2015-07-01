MOSCOW, July 1 Russian bank VTB said
on Wednesday that miner Mechel had made all overdue
loan repayments as agreed in a debt restructuring deal between
the two companies.
Controlled by businessman Igor Zyuzin, Mechel has been in
discussions for months with its main lenders, including VTB,
Sberbank and Gazprombank, over a restructuring of
debts which at the end of last year were estimated to total $7
billion.
VTB's chief executive said in June that his bank had reached
a preliminary agreement with Mechel on restructuring its debt
and was ready to postpone some of the company's debt repayments
until 2018-2019.
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Alexander Winning,
editing by David Evans)