MOSCOW, Sept 15 Olympic gymnast Alina Kabayeva
is to lead the biggest private pro-Kremlin media holding in
Russia, its spokeswoman said on Monday, after serving more than
six years as a parliamentary deputy.
The National Media Group, which owns 25 percent of the
mainstream pro-Kremlin Channel One and a majority stake in
influential Izvestiya daily, is controlled by businessman Yuri
Kovalchuk.
He was put on a U.S. sanctions list over Russia's Crimea
annexation earlier this year due to his closeness to President
Vladimir Putin.
"Alina Maratovna Kabayeva accepted the invitation of the
holding's shareholders to occupy the post of chairman of the
board of directors," spokeswoman Oksana Razumova said by phone.
She did not give details of what Kabayeva's functions will
be as a manager or when the formal appointment will take place.
Kabayeva replaces Kirill Kovalchuk, a relative of Yuri
Kovalchuk, in the post overseeing operations including three TV
channels, two newspapers and a radio station.
The Kremlin has denied speculation about an alleged romantic
relationship between Kabayeva, 31, and Putin, 61, who formally
divorced his wife Lyudmila earlier this year.
In 2008 a small newspaper, Moskovski Korrespondent,
published a report alleging that Putin was planning to marry
Kabayeva, who was born in 1983, the year he had married
Lyudmila. Putin said there was no truth to the report.
The newspaper, owned by businessman Alexander Lebedev, owner
of London's Evening Standard daily and a critic of the Russian
authorities, was closed days after the story was published with
its editor citing economic reasons for the shutdown.
Putin divorced Lyudmila in April. His private life is
scarcely mentioned by most of the Russian media, with little
known about his family or friends.
Kabayeva, a 2004 Olympic gold medallist in rhythmic
gymnastics, was elected for a second stint as a State Duma
deputy in 2011 for the pro-Kremlin United Russia party.
(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; editing by Andrew Roche)