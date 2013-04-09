VIENNA, April 9 Europe's main human rights and
security body said unannounced inspections of media NGOs being
conducted in Russia could intimidate groups supporting media
freedom in the country and have a "chilling effect" on their
work.
Dunja Mijatovic, representative for media freedom at the
Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), said
she was concerned about the inspections, which President
Vladimir Putin says have been conducted under a new law
requiring many non-governmental organisations to register as
"foreign agents" if they get foreign funding.
"Any actions to intimidate them and interfere with their
activities could impact on media freedom and create a chilling
effect on those who champion freedom of the media," she said.
"I call on the authorities to show restraint so these media
NGOs can continue their work on media freedom," Mijatovic said.
Many NGOs have refused to register under the law on the
grounds they are not acting on behalf of other nations and are
not trying to influence Russian politics. For many, the "foreign
agent" term evokes Soviet-era repression and Cold War spying.
Activists say visits to their offices from prosecutors and
other authorities ranging from tax officials to fire inspectors
are part of a campaign to silence criticism of Putin.
Putin this week denied the Kremlin was trying to muzzle NGOs
and said Moscow just wanted to monitor the amounts of foreign
funding coming into Russia.
"All our actions are connected not with closing and
forbidding (foreign-funded NGOs in Russia), but with monitoring
financial flows that go to non-governmental Russian
organisations which are involved in internal political activity,
and this money comes from outside of the country," he said at a
news conference on Monday with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
(Reporting by Fredrik Dahl; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)