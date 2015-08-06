HELSINKI Aug 6 Sanoma's sale of a stake in a Russian publisher to a venture including U.S. company Hearst has been blocked under a toughened law on foreign ownership, the Finnish media company said on Thursday.

The deal was announced last year and involved the sale of Sanoma's 50 percent stake in Fashion Press, which publishes magazines such as Cosmopolitan and Esquire in Russia, to Hearst Shkulev Media, partly owned by U.S. Hearst Corp.

"When we agreed on the deal, we thought it would go through, but apparently the law is very tight," said Olli Turunen from Sanoma's investor relations.

Russia passed a law last year limiting foreign ownership of media companies to 20 percent, tightening regulation of a sector already dominated by state-controlled channels, amid a stand-off with the West over Ukraine.

Russian authorities earlier this year delayed the deal, in which it was initially proposed that Russian publisher Viktor Shkulev would have control of the magazines, while Hearst would keep a 20 percent stake.

"It seems the solution presented by Hearst was not approved," Turunen said, adding that Sanoma will continue negotiations over the assets.

The company recently sold its other Russian assets, including its stake in Delovoi Standard, the publisher of newspaper Vedomosti, and a handful of other magazine titles, as focuses on its core markets of Finland and the Netherlands. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; editing by Jason Neely)