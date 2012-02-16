* Prosecutors investigate independent television channel
MOSCOW, Feb 16 Russian prosecutors said on
Thursday they had opened an investigation into an independent
television channel over its coverage of protests against
Vladimir Putin's 12-year rule, less than three weeks before a
presidential election.
Prime Minister Putin hopes to convincingly win the March 4
election in order to take the sting out of a growing urban
protest movement which casts him as an authoritarian leader who
rules through a corrupt and tightly controlled political system.
But there have been signs that Putin's patience with
independent media is wearing thin and on Thursday Moscow
prosecutors said they were investigating the financing of
coverage of the opposition protests against him by the Dozhd
cable and Internet television channel.
Prosecutors said they had acted after an official request
from a lawmaker in Putin's ruling United Russia party.
"Dozhd in my opinion became an information sponsor and part
organiser of these events," the 27-year-old lawmaker, Robert
Shlegel, said on Twitter. Shlegel is a former spokesman for the
Kremlin's pro-Putin youth movement, Nashi.
The television station's general director could not be
reached for immediate comment but posted on the Internet a copy
of a letter dated Feb. 16 from prosecutors explaining the
investigation
Putin, whom Russian journalists say rolled back media
freedoms during his 2000-08 presidency, has complained about
coverage by independent media outlets, even accusing Russia's
most prominent radio station of "pouring shit" over him.
In Russia, where the biggest private television station was
raided by armed tax police in masks soon after Putin's March
2000 election win, that sort of language has made some
journalists fear a possible crackdown.
The editor of the radio station criticised by Putin, Ekho
Moskvy's Alexei Venediktov, accused the authorities of trying to
stifle editorial freedom this week when its state-controlled
owners demanded changes to the station's board membership.
CRACKDOWN?
But senior Russian journalists said the investigation of the
Dozhd television channel was more indicative of a nervousness
among Putin's supporters about coverage of Russia's paramount
leader rather than the start of a genuine crackdown.
"This shows the nervousness of different state organs and of
course could be an attempt by some to ingratiate themselves with
their bosses," Stanislav Koucher, a commentator for
Kommersant-FM radio station, said by telephone.
"When the authorities want to seriously tighten the screws,
it is really very obvious and very visible" he said.
Putin, who was once cast as Russia's "alpha-dog" leader by
U.S. diplomats, is scrambling to deal with an unprecedented
change in mood among urban Russians, many of whom now openly
lampoon him on the Internet through satire.
A turning point in popular perceptions came just two weeks
before the disputed December parliamentary election when sports
fans booed and whistled the macho former KGB spy as he stepped
into the ring at a martial arts fight in Moscow.
One spoof video viewed by more than 3 million people on
Youtube has even placed him behind bars.
The mock news report purports to show Putin accused of
embezzlement and behind bars in a Russian court room. here
Putin's supporters, who credit Putin with bringing order to
Russia after the chaos of the 1990s and presiding over the
longest Russian economic boom in a generation, fume at such
satire.
They say Putin is still by far the most popular politician
in Russia and dismiss the protesters against his rule as mostly
naive youngsters who are being manipulated by the West to
undermine Russian stability.
