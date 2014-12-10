MOSCOW Dec 10 Russian Prime Minister Medvedev
said on Wednesday Asian financial markets were "generally ready"
to work with Russian companies and banks and could become an
alternative to Western markets which had been closed by
sanctions.
"Our companies cannot borrow anything in Europe or in
America," he said. "Regarding Asia, it is not that bad there: we
are working with our partners, they are generally ready to work
with our banks."
Medvedev also said Russia would need "quite a long time" to
curb its dependence on revenues from energy exports.
(Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk and Gabriela Baczynska, editing
by Elizabeth Piper)