UPDATE 3-NE Australia braces for cyclone, thousands flee to higher ground
* Cyclone Debbie forecast to be Cat. 4 on landfall early Tuesday
Dec 9 Russia will implement its spending plans for defence despite tough financial conditions, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview broadcast on state television on Wednesday.
"Russia cannot sacrifice its defence spending," Medvedev said. "If we don't have decent armed forces, we won't have a country." (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)
* Cyclone Debbie forecast to be Cat. 4 on landfall early Tuesday
March 27 UK-based materials testing company Exova Group said on Monday it had received proposals for a possible cash offer, including one from Dutch firm Element Materials Technology.