UPDATE 1-Dakota Access Pipeline to start interstate service May 14
April 13 The controversial Dakota Access Pipeline will begin interstate crude oil delivery on May 14, according to a filing with the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
MOSCOW Jan 13 Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday his country needed to be ready for the worst case economic scenario, but said the situation for now was manageable.
Speaking at an economic forum in Moscow, Medvedev said high interests rates were one of the key problems hampering economic growth and that the budget would have to be revised if oil prices continued to fall. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, Darya Korsunskaya, Alexander Winning and Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
SHANGHAI, April 14 China aims to create 10 "mega" coal producers by the end of the decade as part of its drive to consolidate the industry and tackle overcapacity, the official China Daily reported on Friday, citing an energy official.