DIMITROVGRAD, Russia, Sept 26 Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said on Monday that Finance Minister Alexei Kudrin should resign after the latter refused to serve in a future government Medvedev is expected to lead.

"Such statements appear improper ... and can in no way be justified. Nobody has revoked discipline and subordination," Medvedev said.

"If, Alexei Leonidovich, you disagree with the course of the president, there is only one course of action and you know it: to resign."

(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk, Writing by Douglas Busvine, Editing by Steve Gutterman)