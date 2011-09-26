(Updates with context, Kudrin response)

DIMITROVGRAD, Russia, Sept 26 Russian President Dmitry Medvedev told Finance Minister Alexei Kudrin on Monday to resign after Kudrin refused to serve in a government that Medvedev is expected to lead next year under a job swap with Prime Minister Vladimir Putin.

"Such statements appear improper ... and can in no way be justified. Nobody has revoked discipline and subordination," an angry and stern Medvedev told Kudrin at a meeting of officials in the central Russian city of Volgograd

"If, Alexei Leonidovich, you disagree with the course of the president, there is only one course of action and you know it: to resign. This is the proposal I make to you."

Kudrin, who has earned a reputation as a guarantor of Russia's economic stability in 11 years as finance minister, said in Washington on Sunday that he would "definitely refuse" to serve in a government headed by Medvedev.

Responding to Medvedev, Kudrin said: "Yes, it is indeed true that I have disagreements with you. I will take a decision on your proposal and will consult with the prime minister (Putin)."

Under Russia's constitution, the president does not have the power to dismiss the finance minister, but can do so on the proposal of the prime minister. The president does have the power to dismiss the government. (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk, Writing by Douglas Busvine, Editing by Timothy Heritage)