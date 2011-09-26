(Updates with context, Kudrin response)
DIMITROVGRAD, Russia, Sept 26 Russian President
Dmitry Medvedev told Finance Minister Alexei Kudrin on Monday to
resign after Kudrin refused to serve in a government that
Medvedev is expected to lead next year under a job swap with
Prime Minister Vladimir Putin.
"Such statements appear improper ... and can in no way be
justified. Nobody has revoked discipline and subordination," an
angry and stern Medvedev told Kudrin at a meeting of officials
in the central Russian city of Volgograd
"If, Alexei Leonidovich, you disagree with the course of the
president, there is only one course of action and you know it:
to resign. This is the proposal I make to you."
Kudrin, who has earned a reputation as a guarantor of
Russia's economic stability in 11 years as finance minister,
said in Washington on Sunday that he would "definitely refuse"
to serve in a government headed by Medvedev.
Responding to Medvedev, Kudrin said: "Yes, it is indeed true
that I have disagreements with you. I will take a decision on
your proposal and will consult with the prime minister (Putin)."
Under Russia's constitution, the president does not have the
power to dismiss the finance minister, but can do so on the
proposal of the prime minister. The president does have the
power to dismiss the government.
(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk, Writing by Douglas Busvine,
Editing by Timothy Heritage)