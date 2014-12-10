(Combines stories, adds quotes)
By Katya Golubkova and Gabriela Baczynska
MOSCOW Dec 10 The weakness of the rouble is
hurting Russia, which has lost tens of billions of dollars
because of sanctions imposed by the West in the Ukraine crisis,
Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday.
In a sober assessment of an economy edging towards
recession, Medvedev said Russia should reduce its reliance on
energy exports, which makes it vulnerable to falls in the global
price of oil.
But he said Russia still had options, such as its companies
and banks turning to Asia for funds and boosting domestic
production to reduce dependence on imports, and added that
history proved sanctions could not hold back a country for long.
The weakening of the rouble "has a certain impact on the
budget, on how it balances and for a number of other reasons
too, but nevertheless ... a substantial weakening of the rouble
is not advantageous for the state and the economy," Medvedev
said in the interview with Russian television channels.
The rouble has fallen around 40 percent against the dollar
since June, fuelling inflation and hitting gross domestic
product.
Asked about the impact of the Western sanctions, Medvedev
said: "Our economy, probably, has lost tens of billions of
dollars."
Echoing President Vladimir Putin, he said sanctions hurt not
only Russia, but also those who imposed them.
The prime minister, who was president for four years until
Putin's return to the Kremlin in 2012, said there were tough
times ahead. But he underlined that all Russians, including
officials, were in the same position.
He said he held his money in roubles as he was paid in
roubles - a sensitive topic as the sinking currency prompts
Russians to change their money into hard currency.
Asked whether officials had access to luxuries that others
could not buy as often happened in Soviet times, Medvedev said
there was no preferential treatment.
"As for the government canteen, in no way does it differ
from any other canteen," he said.
"In Soviet times it had discount prices, special food
products. But there is no such thing anymore; no oysters,
nothing that would not be available in other places."
(Additional reporting by Alexei Anishchuk, writing by Elizabeth
Piper, editing by Jason Bush)