PRAGUE Dec 8 Russian President Dmitry
Medvedev said on Thursday that Russia's newly elected parliament
should be allowed to start work as planned despite protests
challenging the fairness of the Sunday elections.
"The most important thing today is to calm one's nerves and
allow the new parliament to start work," he told reporters in
Prague after talks with Czech counterpart Vaclav Klaus.
"If people want to have their say on the elections this is
fine," he said, adding he does not see anything out of the
ordinary about the protests and that "they are a reflection of
democracy."
Medvedev's first public remarks about the ongoing protests,
which kicked off on Monday, were softer in tone than those by
his mentor Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, who earlier on
Thursday accused the United States of encouraging the protests.
The United Russia party, which both Putin and Medvedev took
to the polls, suffered a setback but won a slim majority in
parliament despite widespread allegations of ballot stuffing and
vote count manipulations.
Thousands turned out on Monday for the largest opposition
protest in Moscow in years, demanding fair elections and an end
to Putin's rule.
(Reporting By Denis Dyomkin, writing by Alexei Anishchuk)