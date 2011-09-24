Sept 24 Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin
said on Saturday he will run for president in March 2012, ending
uncertainty over whether he would return to the Kremlin or
endorse his protege, President Dmitry Medvedev, for a new term.
Here is a short timeline on the two leaders, who say they
agree on almost every major issue:
Dec. 31, 1999 - Russian President Boris Yeltsin steps down,
making Prime Minister Putin the acting president.
March 26, 2000 - Putin wins the presidential election with
53 percent of the vote.
Dec. 10, 2007 - Putin presents long-time ally Medvedev as
his preferred successor and says he will become prime minister
and lead the largest party in parliament. Putin's support makes
Medvedev's victory in the March 2 presidential election certain.
May 8, 2008 - Putin becomes prime minister a day after
Medvedev's inauguration as president.
Sept. 11, 2009 - Putin says he has not yet decided whether
to run for president in 2012 when Medvedev's term ends, in
comments timed a day after Medvedev published his vision for
Russia's economic and political reform.
June 1, 2010 - Medvedev criticises Putin's government for
ignoring environmental problems and says he is ready to throw
the weight of his presidency behind the issue.
-- At a meeting with government officials and ecologists
near Moscow, Medvedev says Putin's decision to reopen the Baikal
pulp and paper plant mill that ecologists say poisons the
world's largest freshwater lake is not final.
June 17 - Putin steals the headlines from Medvedev by
overseeing a major energy deal before the president hosted
Russia's biggest international investors' event.
-- Putin oversaw the signing ceremony between Chevron and
Russia's Rosneft, which agreed jointly to invest $1 billion in a
Black Sea oil exploration project. The deal later collapsed.
Dec. 16 - Putin says Mikhail Khodorkovsky belongs in jail
and suggests that the imprisoned tycoon, whom he has compared to
American gangster Al Capone, was behind a string of murders.
Dec. 24 - Medvedev says neither he nor any other government
official has the right to comment on the second trial of
Khodorkovsky before the verdict is announced.
Jan. 14, 2011 - Putin blesses BP's $16 billion share
swap with state-controlled Rosneft. The deal later collapses
after BP's partners in its TNK-BP Russian venture oppose the
deal. Medvedev says in May that those who prepared the deal
should have done proper due diligence.
March 2 - Former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev accuses
Russia's leaders of rolling back democracy and advises Putin to
learn from the Arab experience.
March 21 - Medvedev appears to rebuke Putin for comparing
Western calls for action on Libya with the crusades in the
sharpest public difference between Russia's ruling 'tandem'.
March 31 - Medvedev orders the removal of ministers from
boards of state firms, a move that forces Putin ally Igor Sechin
from his post as Rosneft chairman.
May 13 - Medvedev says Russia could face civil war or
stagnation if too much power was concentrated in the hands of
one man, an apparent jibe at Putin.
June 17 - Medvedev warns that Russia will face stagnation if
it fails to modernise and, in veiled criticism of the political
system under Putin, said it must avoid one-man rule.
June 20 - Medvedev indicates he and Putin would not compete
for the presidency. "Competition between us could undermine the
tasks and the aims that we have been realising in recent years."
June 21 - Putin dismisses speculation of a rift with
Medvedev, saying he and his protege share a "joint programme"
for Russia's development. Asked about Medvedev's pledge to
reduce the role of the state, reform the justice system and
fight corruption, Putin says it is a "joint programme with
President Medvedev".
June 23 - Putin says the government has not yet found the
money to pay for a payroll tax cut proposed by Medvedev. "Lost
revenue resulting from a cut in the payroll tax amount to
hundreds of billions of roubles. Honestly speaking, I do not
know yet where to get it from," Putin tells a farmers'
conference.
Aug. 16 - Medvedev and Putin meet for walks on the Volga
river in southern Russia, in a day-long meeting. The two are
believed to be close to a decision on who will run in 2012.
Aug. 30 - Exxon Mobil Corp and Rosneft sign an agreement to
extract oil and gas from the Russian Arctic, the most
significant U.S.-Russian corporate deal since President Barack
Obama began a push to improve ties. Putin attends the signing.
Sept. 24 - At a conference of Putin's United Russia party,
Putin and Medvedev lay out plans for Putin to return to the
presidency and Medvedev to take his place as prime minister,
though they leave unclear when the latter might occur.
Medvedev will lead United Russia's candidate list in a
December parliamentary election.
