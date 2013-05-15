MOSCOW May 15 Russia's second-biggest mobile phone operator MegaFon said on Wednesday it would pay a total of 40 billion roubles ($1.28 billion) in dividends for the 2012 financial year and the first quarter of 2013.

The board has recommended to pay 54.17 roubles per share in 2012 dividends, or a total of 33.6 billion roubles, and 10.34 roubles per share in first-quarter dividends, or a total of 6.4 billion roubles, the company said in a statement.

MegaFon, controlled by Russia's richest man Alisher Usmanov and part-owned by Nordic telecoms group TeliaSonera, said earlier it would pay an annual dividend of 50 percent of net profit or 70 percent of free cash flow, whichever was higher.