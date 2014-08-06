MOSCOW Aug 6 Russian mobile phone operator Megafon said on Wednesday it had signed a seven-year partnership agreement with mobile telecom gear maker Ericsson.

According to their agreement, two companies will jointly develop telecommunications infrastructure, Megafon said in a statement. Sweden's Ericsson will supply equipment and software for MegaFon's 2G, 3G and 4G/LTE radio and core networks for their development and modernization.