Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MOSCOW Aug 6 Russian mobile phone operator Megafon said on Wednesday it had signed a seven-year partnership agreement with mobile telecom gear maker Ericsson.
According to their agreement, two companies will jointly develop telecommunications infrastructure, Megafon said in a statement. Sweden's Ericsson will supply equipment and software for MegaFon's 2G, 3G and 4G/LTE radio and core networks for their development and modernization. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Louise Heavens)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)