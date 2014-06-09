Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MOSCOW, June 9 Russia's second-biggest mobile phone operator Megafon said on Monday it had extended cooperation with its key equipment supplier, China's Huawei, as the companies signed a new seven-year supply contract.
The deal, worth "dozens of billions of roubles", is for the supply of the equipment for the construction and modernisation of 2G, 3G and LTE (Long-Term Evolution) networks, as well as software and maintenance, Megafon said in a statement. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)