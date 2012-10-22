Grupo Televisa stock could rise 20 pct in a year -Barron's
NEW YORK, Feb 26 Shares of Mexican media company Grupo Televisa SAB could surge 20 percent in a year to $30 or more, according to Barron's.
MOSCOW Oct 22 Russian mobile phone company MegaFon said on Monday it will not start a roadshow for a stock market listing in London and Moscow until the release and evaluation of its third-quarter financial results.
MegaFon is expected to raise around $2 billion from its share sale. The listing could be the biggest by a Russian company since that of internet firm Yandex last year.
NEW YORK, Feb 26 Shares of Mexican media company Grupo Televisa SAB could surge 20 percent in a year to $30 or more, according to Barron's.
BARCELONA, Feb 26 Nokia sees demand for higher speed 4G network equipment starting to recover this year, led by Japan, the company's chief executive Rajeev Suri said on Sunday as he announced a series of contracts with telecom operators.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett on Saturday mounted a forceful and upbeat defense of the prospects for American business, as his Berkshire Hathaway Inc reported a higher quarterly profit though operating income fell.