MOSCOW, April 11 Stakeholders in Russia's No.2
mobile phone operator MegaFon have returned to the
idea of floating its shares on the stock market, Kommersant
business daily said on Wednesday, citing industry sources.
The news came after reports that Russian billionaire Mikhail
Fridman may sell his 25.1 percent stake in MegaFon to tycoon
Alisher Usmanov.
Usmanov, a stakeholder in north London football club
Arsenal, already owns 31.13 percent of MegaFon through his AF
Telecom holding company, according to the company's website.
MegaFon had previously planned to go public in 2009, but the
plans were thwarted by a shareholding conflict and financial
crisis.
"The final decision could be taken by early July," a telecom
industry source is quoted as saying by the paper about the IPO.
He said that one of the possible scenarios for the initial
public offering would be to float a part of Usmanov's share if
he acquires the stake in Altimo, the telecoms unit of Fridman's
Alfa-Group.
MegaFon was not immediately available for comment.
Privately-owned MegaFon is second to No. 1 wireless operator
MTS, and is part-owned by Nordic telecoms firm
TeliaSonera.
