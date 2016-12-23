MOSCOW Dec 23 Russia's second-biggest mobile operator Megafon said on Friday it would buy a majority stake in internet group Mail.ru from the two companies' common shareholder Alisher Usmanov for $740 million.

Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Megafon would buy a 63.8 percent voting stake in Mail.ru, paying $640 million on completion of the deal and a further $100 million a year later. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Peter Hobson)