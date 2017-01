MOSCOW Dec 23 Russia's Megafon does not plan to buy out minority shareholders in Mail.ru as part of its purchase of a controlling stake in the internet group, Megafon's Chief Financial Officer said on Friday.

"We are not considering this," Gevork Vermishyan told reporters.

Megafon said earlier on Friday it had agreed to pay $740 million to buy a 63.8 percent stake in Mail.ru from billionaire Alisher Usmanov. (Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva; writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Peter Hobson)