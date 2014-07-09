MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 12
DUBAI, March 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MOSCOW, July 9 Russia's second biggest mobile phone operator Megafon has finalised its 2012 deal to buy a stake in cellphone retailer Euroset, paying its key shareholder $657.3 million in shares, the company said on Wednesday.
Megafon, controlled by Russia's richest man Alisher Usmanov, together with his acquisition vehicle Garsdale, bought 50 percent of Euroset for $1.07 billion nearly two years ago. The other 50 percent in Euroset belongs to Megafon's competitor, Vimpelcom.
The initial deal envisaged Megafon gaining full control of the Euroset stake within a year, buying 25 percent from Garsdale within a year. The condition was later extended until 2015.
The price paid in the deal corresponded to the $535 million initial investment plus $50 million in additional payments representing Garsdale's "earn out", as well as accumulated 8 percent interest, Megafon said.
"Megafon has completed its commitment to Garsdale with respect to the Euroset transaction at this time in order to eliminate a sizeable foreign currency liability from the company's balance sheet and reduce the average cost of our debt," Megafon Chief Executive Ivan Tavrin said in a statement.
"We used our treasury shares instead of cash as the currency of payment to retain adequate liquidity position in volatile credit market environment." (Additional reporting by Alexei Kalmykov; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by David Evans)
DUBAI, March 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* National Cinemedia- NCM and AMC reach agreement allowing amc to comply with DOJ’s final order on carmike merger
March 10 Eduardo Vivas, an executive in charge of shaping one of LinkedIn's biggest revenue generators, plans to leave, a company spokeswoman confirmed on Friday.