MOSCOW, July 31 Russian mobile phone operator Megafon said on Thursday its second-quarter net profit rose 2.2 percent, year-on-year, missing analysts' expectations of a 6 percent increase.

The company reported net profit of 13.9 billion roubles ($392 million) compared with 13.6 billion a year earlier and an average forecast of 14.4 billion in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 35.4600 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)