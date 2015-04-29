Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MOSCOW, April 29 Russia's second-biggest mobile phone operator Megafon said on Wednesday its first-quarter net profit rose 2.4 percent, year-on-year, to 7.4 billion roubles ($143.55 million).
Revenue decreased 1.2 percent to around 74 billion roubles and operating income before depreciation and amortisation fell 1.7 percent to 32 billion roubles, Megafon said in a statement. ($1 = 51.5500 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)