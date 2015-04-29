MOSCOW, April 29 Russia's second-biggest mobile phone operator Megafon said on Wednesday its first-quarter net profit rose 2.4 percent, year-on-year, to 7.4 billion roubles ($143.55 million).

Revenue decreased 1.2 percent to around 74 billion roubles and operating income before depreciation and amortisation fell 1.7 percent to 32 billion roubles, Megafon said in a statement. ($1 = 51.5500 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)