BRIEF-Apex Technology expects to swing to net loss in Q1
* Says it expects to swing to net loss of 850 million yuan-1.25 billion yuan in Q1 vs net profit of 119.3 million yuan year ago
MOSCOW Nov 27 Russia's second-biggest mobile phone operator Megafon said on Friday its board had approved hiving off the company's masts into a separate unit.
Megafon Chief Executive Ivan Tavrin said last month the company planned to put its 14,000 masts across Russia into a wholly-owned subsidiary with a view to selling it off. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)
April 4 Amazon.com Inc will live-stream games for the U.S. National Football League this year, a company spokeswoman said on Tuesday, marking a high-profile push by the online retailer to attract fans to its Prime shopping and video-playback club.
SYDNEY, April 5 When ride-hailing company Uber started in 2014, Sydney resident Rosalina Kariotakis was among the first drivers to sign up, becoming part of the "gig economy" where freelance work is transforming the traditional job market in step with advances in technology.