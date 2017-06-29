MOSCOW, June 29 Mercedes-Benz will recall 3,408 of its С-Class and G-Class models in Russia due to possible issues with their steering shaft, Russia's technical safety watchdog Rosstandart said on Thursday.

Rosstandart said the recall would affect C-Class models sold between 2013 and 2014 and G-Class models sold since the start of 2012. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Andrew Osborn)